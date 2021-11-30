Home>>
Xi's speeches at APEC meetings published
(Xinhua) 09:45, November 30, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A booklet consisting of two speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings has been published.
Xi delivered the speeches at the APEC CEO Summit and the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, respectively, on Nov. 11 and 12.
The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
