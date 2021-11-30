Xi makes proposals on building China-Africa community with shared future in new era

Xinhua) 08:55, November 30, 2021

A staff member is seen during the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa should fight COVID-19 with solidarity, deepen practical cooperation, promote green development, and uphold equity and justice, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the four proposals on building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era when addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

On fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, Xi stressed the need to truly ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in Africa.

On deepening practical cooperation, Xi emphasized expanding trade and investment, sharing experience on poverty reduction, and strengthening cooperation on digital economy.

On promoting green development, Xi stressed the need to advocate green and low-carbon development, actively promote renewable energy, and keep strengthening the capacity for sustainable development.

On upholding equity and justice, Xi underscored the need to unequivocally stand for the just propositions of developing countries and translate China and Africa's common aspirations and interests into joint actions.

