Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Home>>

Xi offers congratulations on UN meeting marking Int'l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

(Xinhua) 09:06, November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to a meeting held by the United Nations on Monday to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories