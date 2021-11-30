Xi stresses building high-level China-Africa community with shared future

A staff member is seen during the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link.

"I am convinced that the concerted efforts of China and Africa will make this FOCAC conference a full success, one that shall pool the mighty strength of the 2.7 billion Chinese and Africans and guide us toward a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future," Xi said.

