China will never forget African countries' profound friendship: Xi

Xinhua) 08:49, November 30, 2021

South African tourist guides sing a Chinese song at the graduation ceremony for a Mandarin training program offered by the University of Johannesburg-Nanjing Technology University Confucius Institute in Pretoria, South Africa, March 18, 2021.(Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will never forget African countries' profound friendship.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations," Xi said, expressing sincere appreciation to the many African friends who supported China back then.

China will remain guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, Xi said.

Xi pledged that China will work together with African friends to promote and carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation from generation to generation.

