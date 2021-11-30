Chinese president addresses opening ceremony of 8th FOCAC ministerial conference
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started to deliver a keynote speech via video link to the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which was held Monday evening (Beijing Time).
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
Photos
