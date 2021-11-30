FOCAC an effective mechanism for China-Africa cooperation: opinion

Xinhua) 08:30, November 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has proven to be an effective blueprint for interregional cooperation between China and African countries, an article on a U.S. media outlet has said.

In the opinion piece published recently on The Diplomat website, the author Njumbe Smith said the FOCAC has been one of the most striking comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership of the 21st century.

The forum "represents one of the earliest forum mechanisms for China's regional multilateralism in the developing world," said Smith, a Ph.D. candidate in the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of China's Fudan University.

China's support for African countries' response to the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted its image in the continent, the article said, noting that Beijing has consistently maintained its commitment to delivering public health goods to Africa since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

