FOCAC proves robust platform for promoting China-Africa ties, says Ethiopian finance minister

Xinhua) 09:16, November 29, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an efficient and robust means of promoting China-Africa cooperation, Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide has said.

"In the past two decades, the FOCAC mechanism has been proven to be an effective and robust platform in promoting Africa-China cooperation by supporting critical infrastructure development to engender greater connectivity, boosting trade activities, stimulating foreign direct investment and creating an enabling environment to unleash entrepreneurship and new local employment opportunities," Shide said on Saturday.

The finance minister made the remarks on his official social media account, ahead of the eighth Ministerial Conference of FOCAC scheduled in Senegal's capital of Dakar from Nov. 29 to 30.

Shide said that under the FOCAC framework, China has supported Ethiopia in completing several infrastructure projects, with a profound impact on job creation and poverty eradication.

"Ethiopia and China have forged important and unwavering friendship and supported each other in this changing world, including in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shide said.

"With shared belief on mutual benefit, sustainability, inclusive and independent development, I firmly believe Ethiopia-China's all-round cooperation would get stronger via new forms of cooperation, such as digital economy, green development, aerospace and many more new and exciting endeavors," he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)