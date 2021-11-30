Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution to be published in Party journal

Xinhua) 16:17, November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The explanatory address delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century will be published Wednesday in Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the address to the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

