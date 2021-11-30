Home>>
Xi in my eyes | A wise man, and also a philosopher
(Xinhua) 09:23, November 30, 2021
President Xi is a wise man, and also a philosopher, said former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf.
As a member of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Sharaf said the deeper he delves into the Belt and Road Initiative and monitors its growth, the more he learns about President Xi's vision of the world and the future of humankind.
