Xi: China to jointly implement nine programs with African countries

Xinhua) 09:16, November 30, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows the construction site of the Headquarters Building Phase I Project of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The African Union (AU) Commission marked structural completion of the main building of the China-aided future headquarters of the Africa CDC.(Xinhua/Wang Ping)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China will work closely with African countries to implement nine programs.

These cover the medical and health program and those on poverty reduction and agricultural development, trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural and people-to-people exchange as well as peace and security.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

