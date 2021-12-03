A sneak peek at the China-Laos Railway

CGTN) 11:21, December 03, 2021

The China-Laos Railway is set to go into operation in early December. The thousand-plus-kilometer rail line connects Kunming, the provincial capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, with Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Follow our reporter for a sneak peek.

