A sneak peek at the China-Laos Railway
(CGTN) 11:21, December 03, 2021
The China-Laos Railway is set to go into operation in early December. The thousand-plus-kilometer rail line connects Kunming, the provincial capital of southwest China's Yunnan province, with Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Follow our reporter for a sneak peek.
