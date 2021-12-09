Construction of intercity railway along Yangtze River speeds up

Ecns.cn) 15:25, December 09, 2021

Aerial photo shows the 8-kilometer-long Ge Lake section of an intercity railway along the Yangtze River in southern Jiangsu Province is under construction in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The continuous beam of the Ge Lake section, which spans about eight kilometers across the water, is expected to be completed at the end of December, and the erection of box girders will be completed in early January next year. The intercity railway, which starts from Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing and ends at Taicang Railway Station in Suzhou, has a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

