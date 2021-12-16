Xinjiang spokesperson denounces "forced labor" fallacy

Xinhua) 09:22, December 16, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The real purpose of the "forced labor" allegations against northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is to disrupt the region's prosperity and stability, a regional government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The fallacy, fabricated by certain anti-China forces in the United States and the West, is aimed at destroying the Xinjiang people's right to subsistence, employment and development, said spokesperson Elijan Anayat at a press conference.

In Xinjiang, people of all ethnic groups have complete freedom to choose their occupation, go where they want and do what they want, and their personal freedom has never been restricted in any way, he added.

Residents of the region also shared their own experiences at the press conference, debunking the false claim of "forced labor."

Alimjan Matursun, the manager of a rose cooperative in Yutian County in Hotan Prefecture, said the cooperative has recruited over 30 new employees this year and signed labor contracts with them to ensure their legal rights.

Buchigul Yasin, a factory worker in Zemin Township, Shufu County, Kashgar Prefecture said she used to be a housewife, but in order to create a better life for the family, she became a worker.

With the extra income she earned, her family has renovated their house and bought new furniture.

"We work to make our lives better," she said. "How can that be forced?"

