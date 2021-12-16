Home>>
Rural roads improve villagers' life in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 08:48, December 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on December 13, 2021 shows a winding rural road in Hejing County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service)
All townships and administrative villages with the right conditions have been linked up by cement road in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture. By the end of 2020, the total length of rural roads in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region had reached 12,898 kilometers, greatly improving the travel conditions of farmers and herdsmen.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China firmly opposes U.S. interference in internal affairs under pretext of Xinjiang-related issues: spokesperson
- Young woman promotes tourism in Xinjiang through short videos featuring martial arts
- Xinjiang's cotton output tops 5.1 mln tonnes
- Victims, witnesses to terrorist attacks in Xinjiang and their families condemn terrorism at press conference
- Xinjiang Speaks: Young generations keep ethnic cultural heritage alive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.