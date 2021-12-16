Rural roads improve villagers' life in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 08:48, December 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on December 13, 2021 shows a winding rural road in Hejing County of Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service)

All townships and administrative villages with the right conditions have been linked up by cement road in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture. By the end of 2020, the total length of rural roads in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region had reached 12,898 kilometers, greatly improving the travel conditions of farmers and herdsmen.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)