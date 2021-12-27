Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of Jiuquan-Ejina railway starts operation

Xinhua) 08:28, December 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows Sanqipu Bridge of the Jiuquan-Ejina railway. The Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of the railway linking Jiuquan of northwest China's Gansu Province and Ejina Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started operation after upgrading on Sunday. The section, with a length of 243.731 km, traverses Badanjilin Desert. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2021 shows the first train of the Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of Jiuquan-Ejina railway setting off from Suzhou Railway Station in Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of the railway linking Jiuquan of northwest China's Gansu Province and Ejina Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started operation after upgrading on Sunday. The section, with a length of 243.731 km, traverses Badanjilin Desert. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Stewardesses welcome passengers to board the first train of the Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of Jiuquan-Ejina railway at Suzhou Railway Station in Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2021. The Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of the railway linking Jiuquan of northwest China's Gansu Province and Ejina Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started operation after upgrading on Sunday. The section, with a length of 243.731 km, traverses Badanjilin Desert. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows No.1 Heihe River Bridge of the Jiuquan-Ejina railway. The Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of the railway linking Jiuquan of northwest China's Gansu Province and Ejina Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started operation after upgrading on Sunday. The section, with a length of 243.731 km, traverses Badanjilin Desert. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Railway constructors board the first train of the Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of Jiuquan-Ejina railway at Suzhou Railway Station in Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 26, 2021. The Jiuqian-Dongfeng section of the railway linking Jiuquan of northwest China's Gansu Province and Ejina Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started operation after upgrading on Sunday. The section, with a length of 243.731 km, traverses Badanjilin Desert. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

