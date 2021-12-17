Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway under construction
Workers of the China Railway No.4 Engineering Group lay the track of the Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway in Yuhang District, Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 16, 2021. The construction of Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway with designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour officially entered track-laying phase here Thursday. The line, which connects cities of Huzhou and Hangzhou, both in Zhejiang, is also a key auxiliary project to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
