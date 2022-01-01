Xinjiang seeks steady development for all ethnic groups: official

Xinhua) 09:13, January 01, 2022

URUMQI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A video exchange meeting was held in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Friday to share information on the region's steady social progress with overseas Chinese and students from Xinjiang.

Xinjiang has been dedicated to safeguarding social harmony and stability, promoting high-quality development, improving people's livelihoods, making progress to benefit all ethnic groups, and protecting religious freedom, said Ilzat Ahmatjan, a senior official of the regional Party committee.

Xinjiang spends more than 70 percent of its general public budget on ensuring and improving people's livelihoods every year, and approximately 2.35 million new urban jobs were created in Xinjiang over the past five years, the official said at the meeting.

The region has been promoting well-balanced development of education in both rural and urban areas to ensure equal access to compulsory education for all children in Xinjiang, the official said.

In 2020, the per capita disposable income of urban residents in Xinjiang was 34,838 yuan (about 5,466 U.S. dollars), 2.41 times the figure in 2010. The per capita disposable income of rural residents reached 14,056 yuan, 2.82 times the figure in 2010, according to Ilzat Ahmatjan.

