Stunning winter scenery at Kanas Lake in China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:34, December 29, 2021
Dazzling snow, silent lakes, steaming mists and mountains of silver birch forests are on display in Kanas Lake, a tourist attraction in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The winter season of Kanas Lake can last about six month, creating oil painting-like scenery that looks like a fairyland.
