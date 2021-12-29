Stunning winter scenery at Kanas Lake in China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:34, December 29, 2021

Dazzling snow, silent lakes, steaming mists and mountains of silver birch forests are on display in Kanas Lake, a tourist attraction in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The winter season of Kanas Lake can last about six month, creating oil painting-like scenery that looks like a fairyland.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Feng Zhenglin and Li Peitian)

