People visit lantern show in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 13:43, January 03, 2022
People visit a lantern show at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
