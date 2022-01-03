Languages

Archive

Monday, January 03, 2022

Home>>

People visit lantern show in Xinjiang

(Xinhua) 13:43, January 03, 2022

People visit a lantern show at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories