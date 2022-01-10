We Are China

Aurora-like light pillars appear in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:29, January 10, 2022

Photo shows the colored light pillars in Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Shi)

Light pillars mostly occur in winter nights in cold areas when the light is reflected by ice crystals in the atmosphere.

