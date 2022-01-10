Home>>
Aurora-like light pillars appear in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:29, January 10, 2022
Photo shows the colored light pillars in Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Shi)
Light pillars mostly occur in winter nights in cold areas when the light is reflected by ice crystals in the atmosphere.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.