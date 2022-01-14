Home>>
Witness spectacular bluish hues of jigsaw puzzle-like icescape at NW China's Baisha Lake
|A glimpse of the breathtaking scenery in which the waters of Baisha Lake have crystallized into a jigsaw puzzle-like blue shard of ice. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
Baisha Lake in Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently showcased a breathtaking scene in which its crystallized lake water appeared as a jigsaw puzzle-like shard of blue ice.
Under the sunlight, Baisha Lake glittered and became translucent, like a newly formed sapphire shining in a bright bluish light.
