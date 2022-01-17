Overseas Chinese, students refute Xinjiang rumors

Xinhua) 09:12, January 17, 2022

URUMQI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Overseas Chinese and students from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region condemned rumors and slanders by anti-China forces in the United States and the West at a video exchange meeting on Saturday.

"People often asked me about Xinjiang, and I always showed them photos of my hometown. They were all surprised by the development of Xinjiang," said Kamran Ekramjan, a Chinese student at Anadolu University in Turkey. "I firmly oppose any slanders against Xinjiang."

Kamiljan Ruza of the Turkey-China youth entrepreneurship association has been involved in foreign trade in Turkey for years.

Together with other members of the association, he organized a photo exhibition last year to show China's achievements in recent years. The visitors praised China's development, he said.

"I feel confident no matter what the difficulties, because the motherland always provides solid support to me," Kamiljan Ruza said at the meeting.

