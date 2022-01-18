Bohu county in China's Xinjiang attracts tourists with colorful varieties of activities

People's Daily Online) 18:00, January 18, 2022

Bohu county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is organizing a dazzling array of cultural activities with local and winter elements to attract tourists from all over the country as the Chinese New Year draws near.

Photo shows a chef working at a food stall in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region where a series of events are being held prior to the Chinese New Year, including ice and snow cultural activities, including winter fishing, horse races and gourmet dining. (Photo/Hou Wenxiao)

Since the beginning of 2022, the county has organized winter fishing, horse races, and gourmet dining activities, in addition to 30 entertainment activities featuring ice and snow, light shows, concerts as well as performances and exhibitions related to intangible cultural heritage.

For example, Ulan Jekisin township held a horse race. The exciting race ignited the audience's enthusiasm, which bursted into cheers every now and then. Near the horse race, tourists at food stalls were busy tasting, buying and taking photos of local cuisine such as pilaf, barbecued meat, and dishes made of fish captured from Bosten Lake.

Photo shows competitors on horseback during a horse race. (Photo/Nian Lei)

In addition, local enterprises, farmers and herdsmen also joined the activities to sell their respective specialties, food items, farm produce and snacks.

Integrating tourism with cuisine is a further step towards exploring how to fully implement the rural vitalization strategy, introduced Chen Hongxia, Party secretary of Ulan Jekisin township, adding that cuisine with local features is a selling point for tourists arriving from outside the region. Chen also voiced his hope to upgrade local services to provide an added boost to rural tourism in the township.

Photo shows competitors on horseback during a horse race. (Photo/Nian Lei)

Photo shows tourists at a food stall where pilaf, barbeque and other snacks lure tourists in for a taste. (Photo/Hou Wenxiao)

Photo shows a competitor on horseback during a horse race galloping forth at full speed. (Photo/Nian Lei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)