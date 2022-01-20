Pic story: captain of ski patrol team in China's Xinjiang

Talhat Satayr (L) hugs with Ma Dongxu, who was once rescued by Talhat, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022. Talhat Satayr, 45, is the captain of the ski patrol team, which provides rescue services for tourists in need, at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi of Xinjiang. During his early life, he spent most of his time on the pastures along the canyons on Tianshan Mountain. He began to work at Silkroad Resort, which is not far away from his home in Urumqi, 16 years ago. Being a ski patroller is not an easy job, yet Talhat knows well the responsibilities on the shoulders of him and his teammates. He has been sent to Italy and northeast China's Jilin Province to learn professional rescue knowledge and skills at ski resort. Just like Talhat, more and more people in Xinjiang now have benefited from the development of winter sports. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Talhat Satayr (L) has breakfast with his son at home in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows Talhat Satayr (L) running into his son (R) skiing at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Talhat Satayr (C) talks to an "injured skier" during a drill at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Talhat Satayr (L) talks to his colleague at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows Talhat Satayr checking on working conditions of his colleagues within a WeChat chatroom in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows Talhat Satayr (1st L) calling the roll of his potral team at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows the village where Talhat Satayr's home is settled in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows Talhat Satayr at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Talhat Satayr (3rd L) directs his colleagues to rescue an "injured skier" during a drill at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2022.

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows Talhat Satayr skiing at Silkroad Resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

