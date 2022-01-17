Young metro policewoman in Nanjing

Xinhua) 11:16, January 17, 2022

Hu Manli, an auxiliary police officer, was on duty on January 1, 2022 at Xinjiekou subway station in downtown Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

Xinjiekou Station, as the interchange station of lines 1 and 2, is the busiest subway in Nanjing, handling the largest number of passenger trips. Therefore, it requires more efforts to maintain the order of the line and deal with various kinds of things including trifles or even incidents possibly occurred at the station.

A day’s work is always tiring. Hu, like all the other metro policewomen, has received strict training. She is always well prepared for handling any emergent things.

“Safeguard the station, love the city is my mission,” Hu said. “My duty is to ensure the stable and safe running of this interchange station. This is also my contribution to safeguarding the peace and security of the city as a whole.”

As an official at the Xinjiekou Station said: “Woman is superior to man in handling daily trifles. So policewomen usually do a better job in many aspects including answering passengers’ questions, giving road directions, finding missing people or lost articles, and offering first-aid treatment, among many others.”

