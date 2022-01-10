A salute to unsung heroes: China celebrates second People's Police Day

(Global Times) 08:49, January 10, 2022

Fighting crimes, maintaining the momentum on virus prevention operations, patrolling cities, and serving the communities, the Chinese People's Police have a reason to be celebrated by the people they safeguard.

Monday marks the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on January 10 annually, corresponding with the country's emergency response number 110.

All around China, police officers are set to mark the special day in different ways.

On Friday, police officers at Yian police station in Tongling, East China's Anhui Province invited local primary school students to walk into the police station to experience a day in the life of a police officer as an activity to mark Chinese People's Police Day. The children were shown the typical weapons and police equipment.

In Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, railway police officers presented a "show" of drills complete with weapons at the railway station. After the performance, the police officers sang in unison in front of travelers.

In Kashi, Northwest China's Uygur Autonomous Region, police officers walked into local campuses to celebrate Chinese People's Police Day with teachers and students.

The police officers showed their equipment and provided basic information about the police, including teaching young students how to call the police through 110 in a proper and efficient way.

On many occasions, sticking to their daily positions is also a way for China's police officers to celebrate the festival.

Ahead of the Chinese People's Police day, in Altay in the northern part of Xinjiang, the police squad from the border management detachment patrolled of the China-Mongolia border in line with their typical inspection work. They raised the national flag at the border.

Although the land is carpeted in snow, the patrol team perseveres in the harsh weather to eliminate any hidden dangers likely to cause insecurity and ensure the safety and stability of the front line.

The decision to introduce Chinese People's Police Day was approved in July 2020 in recognition of the extraordinary work by the country's public security guardians, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

With honorific traditions and fine conduct, the police force has sacrificed the most and contributed the greatest in times of peace.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, more than 14,000 police officers have laid down their lives, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

