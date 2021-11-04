Home>>
China to regulate business operations of police family members
09:34, November 04, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police authority regulates business operations by family members of police officers as it released a document listing business areas to be avoided.
The negative list, published by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), delineated five areas in which police officers' spouses, children and their spouses are banned from entering.
The restricted sectors are closely linked to the duty of the police officers, or that might interfere with the impartial enforcement of the law.
Police officers should not help their close relatives or related persons conduct businesses or gain profits, the MPS required in the document.
