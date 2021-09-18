Chinese police beef up efforts to reunite missing children with families
Children play at Xinghuagou wetland park transformed from the mining subsidence area of Jingxing in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have cracked 206 cold cases involving child trafficking and arrested 543 suspects linked to such crimes since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families.
During the period, police have rescued 4,142 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as kids, said Liu Zhongyi, director of the criminal investigation bureau under the Ministry of Public Security, at a press conference on Friday.
Liu added that one victim was traced after a span of 61 years.
Public security agencies across China have cracked 5,135 child trafficking cases since 2012 and arrested 23,000 suspects involved in these cases, Liu said.
There has been a decline in crimes involving child trafficking from 5,907 in 2012 to 666 in 2020, the official said.
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Chinese police strengthen crackdown on epidemic-related violations
- Police to stringently crack down on crimes threatening Yellow River environment
- Chinese police crack down on railway pickpockets, fraudsters
- Chinese police find over 2,600 missing, abducted children since January
- 1,680 missing children recovered since January in major public security operation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.