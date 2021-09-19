China commends police units, officers for dedication

Xinhua) 16:12, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has commended over 10,000 police units and around 60,000 officers for their excellence and dedication this year.

The units and individuals were praised for their outstanding contributions on various fronts, such as community-level public security, fighting against organized crimes and mafia-like groups, and epidemic control.

The promotion of role models has been made an essential part of a nationwide campaign to improve conduct in public security organs launched this year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)