China commends outstanding grass-roots police officers

Xinhua) 08:50, January 11, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China announced a list of 20 outstanding grass-roots police officers and 17 for nomination awards, as Monday marks the second Chinese People's Police Day.

The list of grass-roots police officers along with their stories was released by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Public Security.

Some of the awardees come from police stations at primary levels, some serve as criminal police and detectives, cyber police, border police, as well as traffic and railway police, and some have participated in the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

They have guarded political security, maintained social stability and the peaceful life of the people with their hard work, and sometimes even sacrificed their blood and lives. They are the best representatives of the Chinese people's police, said a statement by the authorities.

The Chinese People's Police Day, which falls every Jan. 10, corresponds with the country's emergency call number of 110. The establishment of this festival was approved in 2020 in recognition of the extraordinary work of the country's public security guardians.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)