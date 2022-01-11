2nd Chinese People's Police Day marked across China

Xinhua) 08:13, January 11, 2022

Police officers distribute leaflets to citizens in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Photo by Wang Changyu/Xinhua)

A citizen tries on police equipments in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Police officers distribute anti-drug publicity leaflets to locals in Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Police officers display police equipments in Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the Chinese national flag and the police flag hanging on helicopters in east China's Shanghai. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

Children pose for photos with police officers in Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Activities were held to mark the second Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

