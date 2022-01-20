Tiger-themed exhibition held at China's National Museum

Xinhua) 10:32, January 20, 2022

People visit a tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A woman visits a tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A woman visits a tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows an exhibit displayed during the tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor takes pictures of an artifact displayed during the tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows exhibits displayed during the tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)