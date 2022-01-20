Tiger-themed exhibition held at China's National Museum
People visit a tiger-themed exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Year of Tiger approaches, The Tiger as Talisman: 2022 Chinese New Year Exhibition, with a selection of artworks showcasing tiger in Chinese culture, opened to the public here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
