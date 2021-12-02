Home>>
Art exhibition of 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival held in Xi'an
(Ecns.cn) 14:36, December 02, 2021
People view exhibits at the 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival, Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, Dec.1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)
Art exhibition of the 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival kicked off in Xi'an on Wednesday, featuring works of intangible cultural heritage, contemporary paintings and sculptures.
