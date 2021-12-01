Chinese, Greek youth create artworks to send best wishes to Beijing 2022

Ecns.cn) 14:46, December 01, 2021

An exhibition, showcasing more than 100 artworks created by Chinese and Greek youth, is held at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Artworks themed on Olympic spirit, ice and snow sports and cultural customs, show blessing to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

