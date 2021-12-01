Home>>
Chinese, Greek youth create artworks to send best wishes to Beijing 2022
(Ecns.cn) 14:46, December 01, 2021
An exhibition, showcasing more than 100 artworks created by Chinese and Greek youth, is held at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Artworks themed on Olympic spirit, ice and snow sports and cultural customs, show blessing to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 is selfish and harmful
- Beijing to open non-accredited media center during 2022 Winter Olympics
- China secures maximum quota in all events for Beijing 2022
- Winter Olympics not a stage for political manipulation: FM
- Chinese communities in Brazil hold activities to welcome 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.