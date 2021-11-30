Beijing to open non-accredited media center during 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:46, November 30, 2021

Sitting in the southern part of China National Convention Center Phase II, the Main Media Center (MMC) for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is an integration of the traditional Main Press Center (MPC) and the International Broadcast Center (IBC). (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Journalists without official Olympic accreditation will have a space in which they can cover the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Apart from the Main Press Center, which is earmarked for the accredited media, another media center will open in Beijing during the 2022 Games to assist non-accredited journalists to broadcast and write about the Games.

The media center will be able to host up to 2,000 journalists. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it will mainly accommodate resident journalists from the Beijing offices of overseas media outlets instead of those who come to Beijing shortly before the Games unless necessary.

During the 2022 Olympics, the media center will provide services in line with the Olympic Host Contract and international practices, which include press releases and interviews. It will also promote how the Games is touching different regions across China.

This media center will not be placed in the closed-loop, but COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)