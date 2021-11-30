China secures maximum quota in all events for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:40, November 30, 2021

Ren Ziwei (Front) of China competes during the Final A of mixed 2,000m relay at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

THE HAGUE, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has secured maximum quota places in short-track speed skating for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics following the 2021-22 season ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

THE HAGUE, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has secured maximum quota places in short track speed skating for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics following the 2021-22 season ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

The fourth and final World Cup of the season concluded on Sunday, with China claiming two golds and one bronze.

Based on results across the four World Cup races, countries can send up to three skaters per individual event and one team per relay to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will kick off next February.

As the host country of the 2022 Winter Olympics, China has safely booked all spots in every event.

Members of the Netherlands (C), Hungary (L) and China pose for photo during the awarding ceremony of the Final A of mixed 2,000m relay at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Also on Sunday, Team China, composed of Fan Kexin, Ren Ziwei, Sun Long and Zhang Chutong, took the bronze in the 2,000m mixed relay final, behind the Netherlands and Hungary.

Dordrecht is the final event in the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series. It consisted of four events during 2021/22 and they were all qualifiers for Beijing 2022.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)