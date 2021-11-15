TASTE LIFE: Exhibition of Artists’ Works and Cultural Creative Products from the Jiangsu Art Museum

A series of cultural and creative products of Jiangsu Art Museum are on display at the exhibition. (Photo/Hanyue Li)

SYDNEY, Nov. 15 (People’s Daily Online) – The “TASTE LIFE — Exhibition of Artists’ Works and Cultural Creative Products from the Jiangsu Art Museum” is now open to the public at the China Cultural Centre in Sydney, which aims to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between China’s Jiangsu Province and Australia.

The exhibition will present 38 works of Chinese paintings, calligraphy, oil paintings and printmaking that were created by 24 artists at the Jiangsu Art Museum, with the artists focusing on a wide variety of subjects and each possessing their own distinctive styles.

In addition, a series of creative products from the Jiangsu Art Museum, including placemats, bookmarks, letterheads and fans are also on display, which integrate the collections at the Jiangsu Art Museum into daily life while conveying an interest in adopting an Eastern style with its distinctive creations.

Xiao Xiaoyong, director of the China Cultural Center in Sydney and director of the China Tourism Office in Sydney, said in his speech that he is very excited to reopen and present the new exhibition after 15 weeks of working from home and 18 months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The offline exhibition TASTE LIFE will be an ideal opportunity for visitors to appreciate Chinese art and better understand the creativity and diversity found in different artforms, offering visitors a chance to ponder about human nature and deeper questions about life.

David Van Nunen, president of the Australian Watercolor Institute, praised these outstanding representative works of contemporary Chinese art in his speech. He said that as an artist and a curator, he previously visited China more than 20 times to carry out cultural exchanges between Australia and China, stating his belief that exhibitions such as TASTE LIFE would deepen the level of cultural exchange between the two countries.

The exhibition will be on display and open to the public until Dec. 10. Visitors over the age of 16 must have received two doses of an eligible COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask before gaining entrance into the exhibition.

