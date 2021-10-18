Exhibition "Echoes: A World Between Analogue & Virtual" opens in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 09:27, October 18, 2021

A boy visits the BIENALSUR exhibition in JAX, Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 16, 2021. The exhibition opened for public on Saturday in Diriyah under the title "Echoes: A World Between Analogue &Virtual". (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)