Monday, October 18, 2021

Exhibition "Echoes: A World Between Analogue & Virtual" opens in Saudi Arabia

(Xinhua) 09:27, October 18, 2021

A boy visits the BIENALSUR exhibition in JAX, Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 16, 2021. The exhibition opened for public on Saturday in Diriyah under the title "Echoes: A World Between Analogue &Virtual". (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)


