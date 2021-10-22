We Are China

13th National Dance Exhibition opens in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:24, October 22, 2021

The opening dance show of the 13th National Dance Exhibition opens in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

The 13th National Dance Exhibition opened in Guangzhou on Thursday. A total of 83 programs will perform at the exhibition.

