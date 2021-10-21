Languages

Thursday, October 21, 2021

9th Chinese National Pole Dance Championship held in Tianjin

(Ecns.cn) 14:08, October 21, 2021

A dancer competes in a pole dance championship, Tianjin, Oct. 20, 2021. The 9th Chinese National Pole Dance Championship took place in Tianjin Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)


