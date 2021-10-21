Home>>
9th Chinese National Pole Dance Championship held in Tianjin
(Ecns.cn) 14:08, October 21, 2021
A dancer competes in a pole dance championship, Tianjin, Oct. 20, 2021. The 9th Chinese National Pole Dance Championship took place in Tianjin Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Children practise for national virtual dance competition in Indonesia
- Dance show demonstrating aesthetics of Song Dynasty to make debut
- In pics: behind-the scenes secrets of the "River Goddess" underwater dance
- Performers dance during Race Relations Day Multicultural Festival in Wellington
- International Dance Day marked in Lisbon, Portugal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.