Children practise for national virtual dance competition in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:20, September 06, 2021

Children wearing face masks practice a traditional dance for the upcoming national virtual dance competition at Rumah Budaya Nusantara (RBN) Puspo Budoyo in Ciputat district, South Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2021. RBN Puspo Budoyo will hold the national virtual dance competition on Sept. 19. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

