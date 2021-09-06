Home>>
Children practise for national virtual dance competition in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:20, September 06, 2021
Children wearing face masks practice a traditional dance for the upcoming national virtual dance competition at Rumah Budaya Nusantara (RBN) Puspo Budoyo in Ciputat district, South Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2021. RBN Puspo Budoyo will hold the national virtual dance competition on Sept. 19. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
