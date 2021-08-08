No. 10 tunnel of Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway completed

Staff members celebrate the drill-through of the No. 10 tunnel of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) in West Bandung Regency, West Java province, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2021. The No. 10 tunnel of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR in Indonesia was completed, the railway's operator said on Saturday. (Xinhua)

JAKARTA, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The No. 10 tunnel of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia was completed, the railway's operator said on Saturday.

A statement released by KCIC, a joint venture consortium between Chinese and Indonesian state-owned firms that runs the 142.3-km HSR, said the completion on Friday laid a solid foundation for the completion and opening of the whole railway line.

The tunnel, located in West Bandung Regency's Padalarang, West Java province, has a total length of 1,230 meters and maximum buried depth of 37 meters.

KCIC said the construction, which started in March 2019, has faced many difficulties and risks including challenging geological conditions in the area and shallow burial depth, among others.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.

