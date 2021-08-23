Box girders erected on sections of Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway

August 23, 2021

Photo taken on August 22, 2021 shows box girders on the railway of Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway. The erection of box girders on the railway was completed on Sunday. The high-risk project, built on DK1114 bridge, marked as a breakthrough of the railway's construction. (Photo by China News Service/ Wang Zengkun)

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.

