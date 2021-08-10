Home>>
View of Mount Sinabung in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 08:59, August 10, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2021 shows a rainbow above the skyline while Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic materials and smoke as seen from Gamber village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (Photo by Sutanta Aditya/Xinhua)
Photos
