View of Mount Sinabung in Indonesia

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2021 shows a rainbow above the skyline while Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic materials and smoke as seen from Gamber village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (Photo by Sutanta Aditya/Xinhua)

