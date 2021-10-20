Home>>
Aerial view of canola field outside Canberra, Australia
(Xinhua) 15:09, October 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows a view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Jiang Chenyi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Australian most populous state adds new freedoms to roadmap
- France seeking to reposition within Atlantic alliance
- Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions causing "extreme levels" of distress
- EU postpones trade talks with Australia
- Chinese FM stresses three dangers of U.S.-Britain-Australia nuclear-sub cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.