We Are China

Aerial view of canola field outside Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 15:09, October 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows a view of a canola field outside Canberra, capital of Australia. (Photo by Jiang Chenyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)