Chinese FM stresses three dangers of U.S.-Britain-Australia nuclear-sub cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has highlighted three hidden dangers posed by the proposed cooperation by the United States, Britain and Australia on nuclear submarine technology.

Wang made the comments on Tuesday via video link as he co-chaired the 11th round of high-level strategic dialogue between China and the European Union (EU) together with Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Wang said that the United States, Britain and Australia have formed a tripartite security partnership and tried to carry out nuclear submarine cooperation, adding that the international community is highly concerned about this development, especially Asia-Pacific countries.

He said China believes the move brings three major hidden dangers to regional peace and stability and the international order.

First, it will lead to the hidden danger of the resurgence of the Cold War. The three countries have drawn ideological lines and built a new military bloc, which will aggravate geographical tensions.

Second, it will cause the hidden danger of an arms race, prompting some regional countries to step up their military development and increase the risks of military conflict.

Third, it will lead to the hidden danger of nuclear proliferation. It will affect the nuclear non-proliferation system, damage the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty and undermine the efforts of ASEAN countries to establish a nuclear-free zone in the region.

"We urge the three countries to follow the trend of the times and play a constructive role in regional peace and stability," he said.

