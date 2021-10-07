Australian most populous state adds new freedoms to roadmap

Xinhua) 11:02, October 07, 2021

Premier of Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) Dominic Perrottet on Thursday introduced a number of new freedoms as the state prepares for its first stage of re-opening on Oct. 11.

With the new freedom roadmap, the number of vaccinated adults allowed to gather in homes was raised from five to 10, in outdoor spaces from 20 to 30, and the capacity of funerals and weddings would be raised from 50 to 100.

In addition, Perrottet announced that on Monday after the state hits 80 percent vaccination rates, face masks would no longer be required in office buildings, 20 adults may gather in homes, 50 outdoors and 3,000 people would be able to attend ticketed outdoor events.

He lauded the state's achievement of reaching the 70 percent vaccination on Wednesday.

"We've always said vaccination is the key to our freedom, and the sacrifices and the efforts of the people right across New South Wales have ensure that we can open up as quickly and safely as possible," said Perrottet.

Further to this, the father of six also announced the return to in-person learning would be brought forward to Oct. 18 for students in kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 12, and Oct. 25 for all other students.

"It's a major relief for parents and their sanity and I think this is an important decision today and I want to thank all the teachers who are there getting vaccinated to ensure that we can open our schools as safely as possible."

In a continuation of its downward trend in case numbers, NSW recorded 587 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, down from 594 and 608 to Tuesday and Monday. Eight deaths were recorded in the same reporting period.

Conversely, the Australian state of Victoria has seen case numbers continue to surge. The state recorded 1,638 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to midnight Wednesday and two deaths. The increase has brought the state's active cases to a record high of 15,074.

