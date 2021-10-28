We Are China

Three art exhibitions debut in East China's Nanjing City

Ecns.cn) 16:29, October 28, 2021

People explore the history of Nanjing, capital of East China’s Jiangsu Province, during a visit to Nanjing Deji Art Museum, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

After two years of upgrading, Nanjing Deji Art Museum presented three art exhibitions to the audience.

