6th edition of Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival held in Rabat, Morocco
(Xinhua) 10:43, September 21, 2021
An artist paints a mural in Rabat, Morocco, Sept. 20, 2021. As an art festival is being held in Morocco, artists are painting murals to decorate building facades in the city of Rabat. The sixth edition of Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival, lasting from Sept. 16 to 26, has attracted artists from countries including Morocco, Argentina, Spain and France. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
